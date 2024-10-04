Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Premier League have confirmed the refereeing team that will take charge of Newcastle United’s clash with Everton on Saturday evening.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side travel to Goodison Park aiming to continue momentum built by a draw against Manchester City and a win over AFC Wimbledon. Howe’s side have won three of their six Premier League game so far this season, whilst their opponents picked up their first win of the campaign last weekend against Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United’s first win of the season, meanwhile, came on the opening day of the campaign when they defeated newly-promoted Southampton 1-0 at St James’ Park. A sole Joelinton goal just before the break earned the Magpies all three points on that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they were forced to play an hour with ten men after Fabian Schar was sent off following a coming together between himself and Ben Brereton Diaz. Craig Pawson was the one to show a red card to Schar on that day with Chris Kavanagh on VAR deciding not to intervene in the decision.

The controversial incident was a major talking point that weekend with views on Pawson’s initial decision and Kavanagh’s call to back up the referee a divisive one. And the pair will reunite again to take charge of another Newcastle United game this weekend.

Just like on the opening weekend of the season, Pawson will be the man in the middle whilst Kavanagh will be on VAR duty at Stockley Park. Marc Perry and Mark Scholes will assist Pawson with Tim Robinson acting as fourth official.