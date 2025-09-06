Anthony Gordon: Newcastle United return date confirmed after Liverpool red card.

Anthony Gordon will miss Newcastle United’s next two Premier League matches following his red card against Liverpool last month.

The 24-year-old was shown a straight red card following a VAR check on a challenge on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

Newcastle went on to lose the match 3-2 at St James’ Park, with Gordon handed a three-match suspension as a result.

But Gordon’s suspension has been complicated by the various competitions Newcastle are involved in. The winger has already missed the 0-0 draw at Leeds United and will sit out the home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers following the international break on September 13 (3pm kick-off).

Anthony Gordon return date confirmed

Gordon will return to action for Newcastle for the hotly anticipated Champions League group phase match against Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18 (8pm kick-off).

He will then be suspended again for The Magpies’ next Premier League match away to AFC Bournemouth on September 21.

He will then be available to return to action domestically for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup third round against Bradford City at St James’ Park. The date for that game has just been confirmed as September 24 (7:45pm kick-off).

With Newcastle competing in the Champions League, they play their Carabao Cup third round matches after gameweek five on September 23 and September 24. All other teams play the week prior.

It means Gordon misses one more Premier League match through suspension than he would have had he played for a non-Champions League side.

Red card suspensions carry through all competitions domestically, but are not applied to European competitions. Yellow card suspensions are competition-specific.

As a result, Gordon’s first Premier League match back available for Newcastle will be at home to Arsenal on September 28 (4:30pm kick-off).

Before that, Gordon is set to be in action for England against Andorra and Serbia during the international break before returning to Newcastle.

Despite his suspension, he will still be eligible to feature in four of his next six competitive matches for club and country while serving his suspension.

Newcastle United looking to bounce back from tough start to the season

Newcastle will be looking to dust themselves off after a turbulent transfer window and difficult start to the new season.

Despite some promising performances against Aston Villa and Liverpool, Newcastle remain winless in the Premier League with two points from their opening three matches.

Including pre-season, Newcastle haven’t won an official game of football since beating Chelsea 2-0 at St James’ Park back in May. That win ultimately proved to be enough to secure Champions League qualification for Eddie Howe’s side.

Despite losing their final two matches, they finished fifth to secure the final Champions League spot on goal difference.

It’s the first time Newcastle have competed in the Champions League under the new group phase format that sees them face eight different opponents in a Swiss League system.

In addition to Barcelona, Newcastle also face Union SG, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen, Atheltic Club and Paris Saint-Germain in a bid to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time.