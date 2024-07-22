Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Gordon has been advised to stay at Newcastle United by former Everton striker Louis Saha.

Gordon enjoyed an excellent first full season at Newcastle following his £45million move from Everton in 2023. The 23-year-old ended the 2023-24 campaign with 12 goals and 11 assists to his name.

His performances for The Magpies have ultimately attracted interest from Liverpool, who held talks regarding a move for the winger last month. Although Newcastle are determined to keep hold of Gordon this summer, the boyhood Liverpool fan would understandably be open to returning to Merseyside if the opportunity presented itself.

But Saha, who played for both Newcastle and Everton in the Premier League, believes Gordon should continue to progress at St James’ Park before looking to leave.

“I’m not surprised that there’s interest in him because he’s been showing the signs of a player that wants to develop as quickly as possible,” Saha said. “I don’t think it's a good time for him to move however, because it’s not a good thing to move around different clubs frequently and he’s only been at St James’ Park for 18 months.

“I would advise him to remain at Newcastle this summer.”

The former France striker was also asked about Gordon moving to another of his former clubs, Manchester United.

“In regards to whether I want Manchester United to join the race to sign him, I think Manchester United will always like those types of players that can be unpredictable, that are hardworking and can impact games,” Saha added. “His workrate is certainly an advantage, but he’s also very solid technically.

“Similar to Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony brings energy, confidence and drive and that’s so exciting to see.”