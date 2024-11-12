Anthony Gordon update as eight players withdraw from England squad - Newcastle United teammate called-up
England travel to group leaders Greece on Thursday before hosting Republic of Ireland on Sunday in the final international break of 2024. Gordon was officially deemed a doubt for the matches by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe after the player limped off with a hip injury during Sunday’s 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest.
“It looks like a similar problem to the one he had a few weeks ago with his hip,” Howe said following the win. “We hope it’s not serious but I don’t know yet, I’ve not spoken to him.”
When asked if Gordon could be considered a doubt for the upcoming England matches, Howe added: “I'd say because he's come off, yes.”
But Gordon has since been pictured at working in the gym at St George’s with the England squad. While there has been no further update on Gordon’s fitness heading into the two international fixtures, he is not one of the eight players confirmed to have withdrawn from the squad.
Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden, Levi Colwill, Jack Grealish, Aaron Ramsdale and Declan Rice will not be involved in the matches after being called up. Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento has been drafted into the squad once again as he looks to earn his first international cap.
Lewis Hall will also be looking to do the same after being handed his first senior call-up. Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite have also been call-up. Newcastle summer transfer target James Trafford, who is currently at Burnley, has been selected over Nick Pope as third choice goalkeeper for the two matches.
