With Newcastle trailing to goals from Niclas Fullkurg and Julian Brandt, Miley came off the bench in the 81st minute in place of Joe Willock. In doing so, he broke an 11-year club record to become Newcastle’s youngest ever player in a European competition at age 17 years and 190 days.

Adam Campbell was United’s previous youngest player in Europe as he made his debut against Atromitos in the Europa League in 2012 at age 17 years and 236 days.

Miley is also The Magpies’ youngest ever player in the Premier League as he made his debut against Chelsea last season shortly after his 17th birthday.

The teenager has recently recovered from illness to be involved in the Champions League trip.

“We haven’t seen a lot of him recently because he’s had glandular fever but he’s very recently returned to training and I thought he did really well when he came on,” Howe told The Gazette.

“A great example of his temperament really for how he has, in a very difficult moment, shown his maturity and calmness on the ball. A great evening for him.”

Injuries to several key players meant Miley was one of three Newcastle Under-21s players to be named on the bench at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday evening. Lucas De Bolle and Ben Parkinson were also named as substitutes but didn’t get on the pitch.