Newcastle United have been dealt yet another injury concern following Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

Niclas Fullkurg and Julian Brandt scored in either half as Dortmund claimed a group stage double over Newcastle. The Magpies were without 12 senior first team players for the trip to the Signal Iduna Park and they may have been dealt a fresh blow with Callum Wilson withdrawn at half-time.

“Callum was feeling a tightness in his hamstring so that forced our hand as well so we are really stretched,” Howe revealed.

When pressed if Wilson was part of United’s growing injury list, Howe responded: “It’s too early to say.”

On the match that leaves Newcastle facing an uphill task to qualify for the last-16, Howe said: “We weren’t at our best tonight. The intensity, quality of our normal game I thought was missing.

“Joelinton’s header was the key moment from the game from our perspective. We’ve got to try and win our last two games now.

“Very similar to Dortmund last month. A frustration on our performance knowing there is more in the tank to give. We’re better than that and can show a better version of ourselves than we did.

“I don’t think Dortmund have seen the best Newcastle and that always leaves a feeling of frustration. But we accept it, we’ve delivered it and we have to look to the future now.”