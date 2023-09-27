Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle host Man City in the Carabao Cup third-round at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off). Gordon has started all but one match for The Magpies this season as he came off the bench and grabbed a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 8-0 win at Sheffield United.

And with left-winger Harvey Barnes facing months on the sidelines with a foot injury, Gordon could potentially feature again in the Carabao Cup. The 22-year-old was cup-tied for Newcastle last season as they reached the final of the competition only to lose 2-0 to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

While Gordon has impressed for Eddie Howe’s side so far this season, he has also picked up four bookings in six Premier League matches and is just one yellow away from suspension.

If Gordon picks up one more booking before The Magpies’ 20th game of the Premier League season - which is currently away to Liverpool on December 30 - he will face a one match suspension.

“The suspensions are something we’re going to have to live with to a degree with the new rules that are coming in,” Howe said.

“A couple of Anthony’s bookings have been very harsh. That’s the territory we’re in but that’s why we have the squad that we have to cover anyone’s absence.”

Do yellow cards in cup competitions carry over to the Premier League?

Should Gordon pick up his fifth booking of the season in the Carabao Cup, it will not carry over into the Premier League.

Meaning the winger will still be available for Saturday’s Premier League match against Burnley regardless of whether he picks up a booking or not.

An example from last season saw Kieran Trippier pick up his fifth booking of the season in the 0-0 draw with Leeds United but avoided suspension as it was only his fourth booking in a league match.

However, if a player were to be sent off, that red card would carry over into league matches as Newcastle saw last season when Bruno Guimaraes was shown a straight red card in the Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton.

Guimaraes didn’t miss the final but instead had to sit out The Magpies next three league matches beforehand.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes is consoled after his dismissal against Southampton.

Can a player be suspended for a cup match?

While yellow cards in cup matches don’t carry over into league matches, suspensions from league or cup matches do carry over.

If a player is banned for one-match and the next fixture is a cup match, they will serve their suspension in that match and be available for the next league game.

Although a red card in a cup match is unlikely to see a player suspended for the next round due to the league games in between, a player will be suspended for one match should they pick up two yellow cards in the same cup competition and their team progress.