Newcastle United host Pep Guardiola’s side tonight with progress to Round 4 of the competition very much in sight. The Magpies finished as Carabao Cup runners-up last year and face a City team that lifted the trophy on four-straight occasions between 2018 and 2021.

Eddie Howe’s side come into the game on the back of a stunning 8-0 win at Bramall Lane on Sunday, whilst City were 2-0 victors over Nottingham Forest. With European and domestic demands to balance, both Guardiola and Howe are expected to rotate their team tonight.

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup game against Manchester City:

When is Newcastle United v Manchester City?

The Carabao Cup clash between Newcastle United and Manchester City kicks-off at 8pm on Wednesday, September 27. Chris Kavanagh will referee the match.

Is Newcastle United v Manchester City on TV?

Yes, the game will be televised in the UK. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football begins at 7pm.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio coverage of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the very latest news, updates and reaction from the 90 minutes on social media and online.

When will the draw for Round 4 of the Carabao Cup take place?

The winner of the tie will find out who they have been paired against in the next round following the conclusion of the clash at St James’ Park. The draw will be conducted live on Sky Sports by Daniel Sturridge and Izzy Christiansen.

Newcastle United injury and team news

Newcastle United will be without Harvey Barnes, Emil Krafth and Joe Willock for the visit of City. Joelinton has missed their last three games and whilst the Brazilian is on the road to recovery, he remains a doubt for tonight’s match.

Manchester City injury and team news