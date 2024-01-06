News you can trust since 1849
Anthony Gordon's hilarious 12-word message to Sunderland defender during Newcastle United win

Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle United: Anthony Gordon proved a thorn in the side of the Black Cats defence at the Stadium of Light.

By Dominic Scurr
Published 6th Jan 2024, 18:35 GMT
Trai Hume of Sunderland pulls the shirt of Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on January 06, 2024 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Trai Hume of Sunderland pulls the shirt of Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on January 06, 2024 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Anthony Gordon had a message for Sunderland defender Trai Hume during Newcastle United's 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle cruised to a comfortable victory against their local rivals with Alexander Isak's second-half brace adding to Dan Ballard's first-half own goal. With Newcastle leading 2-0 in the second half, Gordon was shown a yellow card for his reaction to Hume's shirt-pull.

Gordon reacted by shoving the Sunderland defender while stating: "If you want my shirt you can have it after the game."

But there would be no shirt-swapping on this occasion as Newcastle secured a comfortable victory at the Stadium of Light to end a 12-and-a-half-year wait for a derby win.

Newcastle now advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup with the draw set to be made on Monday evening. After that, Eddie Howe's side return to Premier League action against Manchester City next Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

