Anthony Gordon's new Newcastle United role explained by Eddie Howe after injury blow

Willock had to be withdrawn in the 35th minute of yesterday’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Bournemouth after suffering a hamstring injury.

And Eddie Howe – who was already without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes – used the winger as a midfield replacement.

The 21-year-old, signed from Everton last month in a £45million deal, was involved in the move for Miguel Almiron’s equaliser before the break, and Howe was pleased with what he did with and without the ball.

“I thought he did really well," said United's head coach. “Slightly different role with Joe Willock getting injured, we reshuffled our system.

"We put Anthony central, and allowed him to drift wide from that central position. I thought he drifted wide to really good effect, both sides of the pitch. He contributed to our goal in that way as well. Very, very pleased with his attitude and out-of-possession work ethic, which really does fit our profile.”

Willock, along with Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, is now being assessed ahead of Saturday’s home game against Liverpool.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe embraces Anthony Gordon.

Asked if Gordon was close to a first start, Howe added: “He’s definitely getting closer and closer by performing well. That’s all he can focus on every time he enters the pitch he needs to make sure he does his job, catches our eye and continues to impress. I think he’s made a very good start.”

