Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player who put in 'much-improved' performance against Bournemouth

That was the view of Eddie Howe after yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, where Saint-Maximin, recalled to the starting XI after Bruno Guimaraes picked up a three-game ban, was taken off after suffering a “knock”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe felt that Saint-Maximin, making his second successive Premier League start, put in a “much-improved performance” in the game.

“With Maxi, I think he produced a much-improved performance from last week,” said United’s head coach. “And I think that’s finding his game rhythm again.

"He was out for a long time, so I was pleased with him today. Probably in the first two thirds he was very good. That final action was missing, but I think that will come. He needs games, and he needs that rhythm to return. Lot of good stuff from him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle play Liverpool at St James's Park on Saturday after a run of five draws from six games.

Howe also lost Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock to injuries.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

“I think Miggy and Max, I don’t think are too bad,” said Howe. “Miggy, I think, got stamped on his hand, so we think he’ll be OK. Maxi was just a knock. The concern from today is Joe Willock, who has gone off with a hamstring problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad