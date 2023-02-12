That can’t be said for Eddie Howe, who was applauded off Newcastle United’s team coach on his first return to the Vitality Stadium yesterday.

There were chants of “Eddie, Eddie” as he walked into the ground that was his home for much of his playing and managerial career.

And, after the game ended in a 1-1 draw, there was more applause for Howe from both sets of supporters.

Special moment

Howe first went to the away end to applaud United’s 1,300 travelling fans. Newcastle’s head coach then to the home sections as his players headed for the dressing room to finally “say goodbye” to the club he took from the fourth tier of English football to the Premier League.

“It was emotional,” said Howe. “I’m not going to hide that fact.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe applauds both sets of fans after the Bournemouth game.

"With how long I’d been at this football club without the chance to say goodbye to people who’d given me so much in my life, not just me, my family as well. I thought the Bournemouth supporters were amazing with me. It was a chance for them to thank them, and a very special moment.”

Howe added: “To have that reception from two sets of supporters means the world to me.”

There are no split loyalties for Howe, whose team can make history later this month.

“Of course, I feel a Newcastle man,” said Howe. “I’m fiercely determined to be successful for the club and protect the club in all phases.

“I work incredibly hard to give everyone connected with the club some memories and emotions which befit the size of the club. I’m working towards that. That will never stop for me.”

Solutions needed

Howe, certainly, has a lot to think about ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home game against Liverpool – and the February 26 Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.

Newcastle have drawn five of their last six league games, taking a eight points from a possible 18.

The club remains fourth in the division, but it won’t stay there for too much longer if the team can’t stop drawing games.

Injuries aren’t helping Howe, who lost Callum Wilson before the game and Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock during the match.

It’s getting harder for United, now an attack-minded team which plays on the front foot and presses high up the field.

Teams have played them once already this season, and they have a better idea how to stop them. Also, the team has uncharacteristically conceded two sloppy goals from corners in successive games.

Howe admitted that United hadn't been at anywhere near their best – and stressed the need for “solutions” to the problems facing his team.

Benched

Meanwhile, former Bournemouth winger Fraser was barracked by home supporters for his decision not to sign a contract extension allowing him to play in the Premier League’s restart following the first Covid-19 lockdown.

They called on Howe to “warm him up”. There was some applause too when he eventually did warm up, but the 28-year-old – who hasn’t played a league game since October – didn’t make it off the bench.