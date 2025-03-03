Newcastle United are set to be without Anthony Gordon for matches against West Ham, Liverpool and Brentford.

Gordon was sent off for violent conduct during Newcastle’s defeat against Brighton on Sunday, with Anthony Taylor showing him a red card following a coming together with Jan Paul van Hecke. Gordon appeared to shove his opposite number in the face before being given his marching orders.

There seems to be little debate about Taylor’s decision to show a red card, with most of the immediate feedback on the incident suggesting that Gordon deserved to be sent off. However, with the Carabao Cup final looming in less than a fortnight’s time, Newcastle United could be tempted to lodge an appeal on his three-game ban.

Anthony Gordon’s suspension - as it stands

Currently, Gordon is set to miss Newcastle United’s Premier League match against West Ham on Monday 10 March as well as the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday 16 March. An international break and FA Cup weekend follows that match, meaning he will serve the third and final game of his ban when Brentford travel to St James’ Park on Wednesday 2 April.

Newcastle United’s appeal plan

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s defeat against Brighton, Howe confirmed that the club would explore a potential appeal to have Gordon’s suspension overturned: “Yeah, of course, I think if we analyse the incident and feel there's ground for that, we will do without hesitation,” Howe revealed.

“If Anthony is missing the game then of course that would be a big blow to us. But as always the cliché, when someone else suffers a misfortune in that way it's someone else's opportunity and I think that's what we have a squad for, that's what we have very good players for.

“So I think we have to look at it that way and I'm sure Anthony would want us to look at it that way. He would want us to, in his absence, carry on and be really strong and try and win the game.”

‘Frivolous’ appeal warning

As one of Howe’s key players and someone that enjoys a decent record against Liverpool during his time on Tyneside and has a very good track record of scoring against ‘top-six’ clubs, there is a desperation to see Gordon feature at Wembley no matter what. All of this will be taken into account if and when the Magpies submit an appeal, however, one other factor must be considered - punishment for a ‘frivolous appeal’.

This is not a common punishment, but there have been high profile cases of the FA extending a suspension after an appeal, judging it to be ‘frivolous’. In 2010, Rio Ferdinand had a three-match ban upgraded to four after Manchester United appealed the defender’s initial ban for striking Craig Fagan of Hull City.

That appeal was deemed ‘frivolous’ by the FA and Ferdinand was forced to sit out an extra match. At that time, the Red Devils were preparing for a League Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City - one the former Leeds United and future QPR man was forced to watch from the stands.

Middlesbrough’s Jeremie Aliadiere was also given an extra game ban in 2008 after the FA rejected Boro’s appeal as ‘frivolous’. The Frenchman was sent off for slapping Javier Mascherano during a clash between Boro and Liverpool.