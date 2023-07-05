The 18-year-old attacking-midfielder has alerted clubs across Europe following an impressive season with Fenerbahce and his modest release clause of around £17.5million. Guler scored six goals in 35 appearances for the Turkish Super Lig club last season and scored his first international goal for Turkey during the recent international break.

In only his fourth cap, Guler - nicknamed the ‘Turkish Messi’ - scored his first goal for Turkey in stunning fashion as his left-footed strike found the top left corner from the corner of the box in a 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifier win over Wales.

Given the player’s age, price and evident ability, clubs such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Guler, along with Newcastle.

But Real Madrid are the ones leading the race for the youngster’s signature with The Athletic reporting the player is set to join the 14-time European champions. The proposed deal will include a hefty 20% sell-on clause for Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce club president Ali Koc confirmed that Guler would leave the club in a statement. He said: “I can confirm that Arda will leave because he wants to leave.

“We found formulas where he can stay at Fenderbahce but he decided to leave.”

