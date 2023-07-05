It is expected to be a big few days ahead in the transfer window with several major deals potentially being completed in the Premier League and beyond.

Newcastle United already have their first marquee star in the door after confirming the arrival of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali at St James’ Park. There is still plenty of time remaining in the window though and Eddie Howe’s side continue to be linked with multiple other major deals.

Recent reports suggest they could look to a Premier League rival to try and sign a recently capped England international but the player’s reported £60 million price tag could dictate if a deal is possible or not. Elsewhere, another Magpies target has apparently made clear his preference after Chelsea also emerged as a possible destination. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Wednesday, July 5:

Newcastle United told £60m bid would seal Marc Guehi deal

Per a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United are interested in a potential summer move for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi. The 22-year old was a stand out for the London side over the past two seasons and has won four senior caps for the England men’s national side since March 2022.

Any potential deal could hinge on the asking price set by the Eagle though with the report stating that their price tag of £60 million ‘could dictate his future’. The player’s England breakthrough is said to be the reason that Palace have ‘hiked’ his asking price up this summer.

Livramento prefers Newcastle United move over Chelsea as 40m buy back clause emerges

According to the Daily Mail, Tino Livramento’s preference remains a move to Newcastle after Chelsea showed surprise interest in re-signing him from Southampton. The Blues are said to have a £40 million buy back clause for the 20-year old who they sold to the Saints in 2021.

