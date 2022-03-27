A nine game unbeaten run between December 2021 and March 2022 thrust Eddie Howe’s Magpies up to 14th in the Premier League table with 31 points.

But back-to-back defeats at Chelsea and Everton has brought the club back down to earth slightly heading into the international break.

Newcastle can be safe in the knowledge that the vast majority of teams who have picked up 31 or more points from their opening 29 games in the Premier League have survived.

But there has been occasions where teams have still been relegated despite being in a similar, or stronger, position to what Newcastle currently find themselves in – nine to be exact.

Here are the nine times teams have been relegated despite passing the 30 point mark with nine games to go…

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. 2010-11: Birmingham City - 31 points Not since the 2010-11 season has a side been relegated after picking up 31 or more points after 29 games. Like Newcastle, Birmingham City had 31 points after 29 games but The Blues would unfortunately suffer relegation after picking up eight points from their final nine matches to finish 18th on 39 points. Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

2. 2010-11: Blackpool - 32 points Blackpool had an even better return of 32 points after 29 games during their only Premier League season to date. They picked up seven points from their final nine games but it wasn't enough to survive as they finished 19th on 39 points. Photo: Ben Hoskins Photo Sales

3. 2006-07: Sheffield United - 31 points Sheffield United were 16th on 31 points heading into the final nine games of the 2006-07 season. Two wins and a draw in their final nine matches saw them relegated in 18th on 38 points. Photo: Ian Walton Photo Sales

4. 1999-00: Wimbledon - 32 points The Dons dropped out of the Premier League following a dismal end to the campaign as they picked up just one point from their final 10 matches to finish 18th on 33 points. Photo: Phil Cole Photo Sales