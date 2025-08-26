Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admitted his side were lucky to come away from Newcastle United with three points on Monday evening.

Liverpool went 2-0 up at St James’ Park with goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike as Newcastle were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card for Anthony Gordon.

Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula scored for Newcastle to make it 2-2 heading into stoppage time, only for 16-year-old Liverpool substitute Rio Ngumoha to score a 100th minute winner to claim all three points.

It was another thriller between the sides at St James’ Park after last season’s 3-3 draw. Only this time it was Liverpool who struck late on and Newcastle were unable to respond.

Liverpool boss makes ‘unbelievable’ St James’ Park claim

Reflecting on his side’s win, Slot said: “We were the lucky ones, because that's what we were. We were lucky to get a win.

“I think I've experienced a game like this once before. Since I'm here in England, that was Everton away last season, where so many things happened, where it was complete chaos, where the fans were so loud and so there for the whole team.

“Our fans tried to help us as much as they could, but it was an unbelievable atmosphere. For us to stay strong in that atmosphere for such a long time is worth more to me than when we play every single time out from the back and we have a 4-5-0 win.

“These wins mean more to me than when we play good football, because tonight, for me, had nothing to do with tactics or good football.

“It was just a great game to watch, but not because of tactics or good football, but because it was. Every single second of the game, everybody was at the front of their seat.”

Slot added: “Winning away at Newcastle, you definitely need to have quality, especially in an atmosphere like this.

“And not football quality, because that's not what we showed today, apart from the last goal we scored. That looked a little bit like what I see on a daily basis on the training ground.

“But you have the mentality to fight here in such a hostile stadium. That definitely is something you also need if you want to compete in the end.

“Winning is something else, but at least competing, you definitely need to have this mentality. That's what we showed.”

Eddie Howe praises Newcastle United’s performance

It’s one point out of a possible six for Newcastle in what has been a difficult opening two games for Eddie Howe’s side despite two encouraging performances.

“We've given two great performances,” Howe said. “I think, and we've shown our togetherness and unity. We've shown our fighting spirit.

“We've shown that we have put the distractions around us away. But you're just like a bigger return to show ourselves and show the rest of the world that that is the case.

“Sometimes football doesn't give you that and I do believe you will get your rewards longer term if you continue to play as we have done. I think that's what we need to focus on.”