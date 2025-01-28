Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Myles Lewis-Skelly is at risk of missing Arsenal’s Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle United and Premier League outings against Manchester City and Leicester City.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis-Skelly was sent off against Wolves on Saturday afternoon for a foul on Matt Doherty. Michael Oliver immediately showed the teenager a red card, with VAR checking and confirming the decision in the immediate aftermath.

However, that decision sparked fury within the Gunners fan base with Lewis-Skelly now at risk of missing their next three matches - games which include Premier League clashes against Manchester City and Leicester City as well as the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gunners head into their clash with Newcastle United next week having to overturn a two-goal deficit following a 2-0 defeat in the first-leg at the Emirates Stadium.

As expected, Arsenal have lodged an appeal against Lewis-Skelly’s red card and subsequent three-match ban - one that will now be considered with a verdict expected later this week. The Gunners are reportedly set to use clips of Bruno Fernandes’ red card during Manchester United’s defeat against Tottenham Hotspur back in September as part of their appeal.

Fernandes was shown a red card in that match, with VAR refusing to intervene in the decision. However, an appeal by the Red Devils after the match proved successful and the Portuguese international avoided a three-match ban. Lewis-Skelly is facing the same punishment unless the Gunners are also successful in their appeal.

Mikel Arteta’s comments on Lewis-Skelly red card

Speaking after the match, Arteta refused to criticise the decision directly and instead outlined his hopes that he would have the midfielder available to him at the earliest opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is that clear and I will leave it to you guys," Arteta told Sky Sports. "I am absolutely fuming. But I will leave it with you, it is that obvious that I don't think my words are going to help."

"That's for the club to decide what is the best decision. It's that obvious that maybe we don't even need to [put in an appeal].

"He's really happy now that the team won and found a way to win it. He is very worried about what's coming next because he's strongly feeling that there was nothing to do with the action."

PGMOL statement

However, in the wake of Lewis-Skelly’s red card, Michael Oliver was sent abuse and death threats on social media. In response, the PGMOL released a statement condemning the ‘abhorrent’ abuse: ‘We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver following the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours.

‘The police are aware, and a number of investigations have commenced. We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behaviour.

‘Sadly, this is not the first time a match official has been forced to deal with threats in recent times. We will continue to support all investigations.’