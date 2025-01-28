Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for one of Bournemouth's key players - someone they know the strengths of all too well.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi has become the latest name to be linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent times. The central defender has enjoyed a brilliant couple of months as the Cherries soar into European contention.

Andoni Iraola’s side defeated Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the weekend, a week on from their 4-1 triumph against Newcastle United at St James’ Park - one Zabarnyi played a key role in. Here, we take a look at the latest on Newcastle’s interest in the defender, how he would fit Eddie Howe’s system and if a move is possible either this month or in summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Illia Zabarnyi?

Zabarnyi is a 22-year-old Ukrainian international who has played every minute of Bournemouth’s 2024/25 Premier League campaign. Zabarnyi moved to the Vitality Stadium in January 2023 from Dinamo Kyiv - the club he rose through the ranks at before making 84 senior appearances.

Zabarnyi joined the Cherries who were sat in the relegation zone having taken 17 points from their 20 league matches at that point. Zabarnyi was used sparingly by Gary O’Neil during his first season in England, but became a regular under Iraola, playing every single minute of all-but one of their 38 Premier League matches last season.

This season, the 22-year-old has continued that impressive streak and has struck up a very good partnership alongside Dean Huijsen. One that Newcastle United know about all too well…

Zabarnyi and Huijsen man mark Alexander Isak

Bournemouth’s win on Tyneside last weekend was built on a solid defensive partnership that kept Alexander Isak anonymous throughout the 90 minutes. Huijsen, who himself had been tracked by the Magpies before Bournemouth swooped to complete a £12.5m deal in summer, was brilliant all afternoon and didn’t let his opposite number have even a sniff at goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the latest in Newcastle United’s transfer interest in Zabarnyi?

The I report that Zabarnyi is one of the players that Newcastle United are tracking to potentially strengthen their defensive options. A natural as a right centre-back, Zabarnyi could be viewed as Fabian Schar’s long-term successor at St James’ Park.

Schar has just a few months left on his current contract at the club and whilst that is expected to be extended beyond the end of the season, the Magpies have to begin to plan without the 33-year-old. Similar to their pursuit of Marc Guehi in the summer, Zabarnyi would be a Premier League proven player that could slot straight into that role and that has number of years ahead of him.

Is a move for Zabarnyi likely in January?

Probably not. Newcastle are keen not to overspend this month because of PSR.

The summer likely offers them better value for money on all of the players they identify with more financial wiggle room set to be on offer. Bournemouth, meanwhile, will be very reluctant to see one of their key players leave midway through the season, particularly to one of their rivals for European football and right in the middle of a major injury crisis at the club.