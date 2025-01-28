Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The final few days of the January transfer window could see a few sales being sanctioned by Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miguel Almiron’s return to Atlanta United is progressing well with that deal expected to be concluded before Monday’s deadline. Almiron’s sale could be the only permanent exit that the Magpies sanction this month, with a number of players being sent out on-loan to get regular first-team football.

Eddie Howe’s side have enjoyed some brilliant form on the pitch of late, having won ten of their last eleven games in all competitions. Howe has been in the fortunate position of being able to name a fairly solid starting XI and substitutes for most of those matches - with that consistency leading to their transformation on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, one player who has been unable to break into the matchday squad this season has been Matt Targett. Targett suffered a hamstring injury and then an achilles issue at the end of last season, before a flare up of eczema caused him to miss a part of this campaign.

The 29-year-old started their FA Cup win over Bromley earlier this month - a match that came 14-months after his last start for the club against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup back in November 2023. Targett would last just minutes of that match before being withdrawn after suffering a hamstring injury.

He did make a brief appearance off the bench against his former club Aston Villa on Boxing Day, but that has been his only slice of Premier League action to date this season. With Lewis Hall in fine form ahead of him, Targett’s hopes of playing more minutes this season look slim and an exit this month could be on the cards if he wants to play regular first-team football.

According to the Athletic, Championship leaders Leeds United have enquired about Targett this month. Daniel Farke’s side sit top of the second-tier, but were held to an uninspiring goalless draw against Burnley on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Byram started at left-back for Leeds at Turf Moor - a position that Targett would like to make his own should he move to Elland Road this month. Of course, if Targett were to leave Newcastle United this month, then Howe’s first-team squad would be stretched even further with Almiron’s sale set to reduce their options out wide.

At left-back, though, they possess one of the league’s best in Hall, with Dan Burn perfectly capable of slotting into that position when required. Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento have also deputised on that side of defence when needed in recent times.

Lloyd Kelly can also play left-back, but the former Bournemouth man has himself been linked with a surprise move away from Tyneside this month. Juventus are reportedly still interested in signing him, but are yet to submit an offer that the Magpies would even consider.

A loan move for Kelly is not set to be entertained, unless it includes an obligation to buy which meets their valuation of the player. The Serie A giants have also recently concluded a deal to sign Renato Veiga from Chelsea - one that could impact their interest in Kelly.