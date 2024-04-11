Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Cole has branded Mikel Arteta’s treatment of Aaron Ramsdale as ‘disrespectful’ and has tipped the 25-year-old to make a move to Newcastle United and displace Nick Pope as number one at St James’ Park this summer. Ramsdale joined the Gunners in 2021 and was their first-choice goalkeeper until the summer when they moved for Brentford stopper David Raya.

Raya, whose loan move to the Emirates Stadium will be turned into a permanent one this summer, has been Arteta’s man this season - relegating Ramsdale to second choice. Newcastle United, meanwhile, have been linked with a move for Ramsdale following injury to Pope - one that has seen him sidelined since the beginning of December.

Cole believes that St James’ Park could be a good destination for the former Bournemouth and Sheffield United stopper and believes that he would do a ‘good job’ in the north east if he makes the switch this summer.

Speaking to Betfred, Cole said: “Nine times out of ten, when a player moves to a different club, they’re meant to be their new club’s number one centre-forward, centre-half, goalkeeper or whatever it may be. If Aaron makes the move, he will be Newcastle’s number one goalkeeper.

“I think he’s been hard done by, I really do. He was so good for Arsenal last season and then all of a sudden, Mikel Arteta has gone out and got a new goalkeeper and initially claimed that he had two number ones, which was complete nonsense from day one. The way he’s disregarded Ramsdale has been really disrespectful. He’s mugged him off basically.

“I like how he goes about his business and he deserves to be treated with a bit more respect, so if he does move on from Arsenal, then he certainly would do a good job at Newcastle.”

