Premier League make official Man Utd v Newcastle United decision
The Premier League have confirmed that Newcastle United will travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday 15 May (8pm kick-off) for their game against Manchester United. The match, which was initially scheduled to take place on the weekend of April 20, was postponed due to Manchester United’s participation in the FA Cup semi-finals.
Erik ten Hag’s side will face Coventry City for a place in the FA Cup final at Wembley - and a chance at exacting revenge for last season’s defeat in the showpiece event to city rivals Manchester City. The rearranged match will now take place in the last midweek of the season, kick-off at 8pm, be broadcast live on Sky Sports and occur just four days before Newcastle’s trip to Brentford on the final day of the season.
It could prove to be a pivotal game in the race for European football with the Magpies and Red Devils currently vying to qualify for the Europa League. Although both sides could still mathematically secure a Champions League spot, it is far more likely that they will head into that fixture out of that particular race.
The Magpies have won their last three meetings against Erik ten Hag’s side without conceding a goal after 2-0 and 1-0 wins at St James’ Park in the league and their memorable 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup back in November. However, they have secured just one Premier League win at Old Trafford - and that came over a decade ago when Yohan Cabaye’s sole strike helped Alan Pardew’s side to victory over David Moyes.