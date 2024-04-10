Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United defender Jose Enrqiue believes the Magpies have to ‘consider’ the option of selling Alexander Isak this summer. Isak is Newcastle’s top scorer this season having netted 19 goals in all competitions and is the most prolific, in terms of goals to games, of any of his rivals in the Premier League.

Since his £63m move to Tyneside from Real Sociedad, Isak has scored 29 goals in just 60 games - meaning he averages just slightly less than a goal every two games and has proven to be one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers during that time. However, Enrique has told Grosvenor Sport that Isak is too ‘injury prone’ for the Magpies’ style of play and that if someone offers them £70m, they should consider offloading the Swedish international.

Enrique said: “The problem with Alexander Isak – and we’ve said this about him even when he was at Real Sociedad – is that he’s always injured. The way Newcastle want to play is with high intensity and pressing from the front and you can’t be expected to fulfil that if you’re getting three or four injuries every year.

“Callum Wilson has exactly the same problem by the way – he misses far too many games too. If someone comes along and offers them the £70m that they spent to sign him in the first place then they need to think about it.

“I don’t understand how the owners with all their money have come along and bought the club yet they’re not being allowed to spend like Manchester City and Chelsea have done in the past. The reality is that they’re performing badly against FFP regulations and are going to have to sell someone.