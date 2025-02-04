There was an impressive win for the Gunners ahead of their visit to Tyneside on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has compared Arsenal’s 5-1 hammering of Manchester City to one of Newcastle United’s most memorable Premier League wins.

The Gunners will travel to St James Park for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final looking to build on a dominating display against the reigning champions on Sunday afternoon. Captain Martin Odegaard led from the front as he put Mikel Arteta’s side in front with just two minutes on the clock - and that lead lasted until ten minutes into the second-half when Erling Haaland got the visitors back on level terms. However, that was as good as it got for Pep Guardiola’s men as Arsenal roared out of sight with goals from Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result ensured the Gunners moved to within six points of current league leaders Liverpool and continued to establish themselves as the main challengers to Arne Slot’s side. For former Anfield favourite Carragher, Sunday’s result against City also evoked memories of Newcastle’s 5-0 hammering of Manchester United on a day when Darren Peacock, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand, Alan Shearer and Philippe Albert all found the net at St James Park.

That was back in the days when Kevin Keegan’s much-lauded ‘Entertainers’ challenged the Red Devils for the Premier League title in consecutive seasons - but fell short on both occasions as Sir Alex Ferguson’s side continued to dominate English football. Carragher insisted Arsenal must avoid forming a similar rivalry with reigning Premier League champions City by building on their win over Guardiola’s side and winning their first title in over two decades.

Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, the former England defender said: “It’s one of those games they will remember for a long time, beating Manchester City 5-1 - but they’ll remember it even more if they go on to win the title. What they don’t want is this rivalry that Newcastle and Man United had all those years ago. Man United won the league - but Newcastle say one season we beat them 5-0. Who cares? They didn’t go on to win the title. This was a great game (Arsenal’s win over City), a brilliant night, a stand-out victory, but they will remember it even more if they go on and win the league title. That’s the main aim for this team.”

Following their midweek visit to St James Park, Arsenal are not back in Premier League action until they visit relegation threatened Leicester City on Saturday week.