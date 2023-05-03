News you can trust since 1849
Former Newcastle United man arrives at Leeds training ground - set to join ahead of Man City

Leeds United are set to appoint a new manager in a bid for Premier League survival with four games remaining.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:20 BST

Former Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton, West Bromwich Albion and England manager Sam Allardyce is set to be appointed as Javi Gracia’s replacement at Leeds.

It will be Leeds’ third manager of the season as they currently sit 17th in the Premier League table with only goal difference keeping them out of the relegation zone with four games remaining.

On Wednesday morning, Allardyce arrived at Leeds’ Thorp Arch training ground ahead of his expected appointment until the end of the season.

Allardyce will have four matches to keep Leeds in the Premier League for a fourth successive season, but the fixture list isn’t too kind. First up is a trip to Manchester City before hosting Eddie Howe’s Newcastle at Elland Road the following week.

Leeds then travel to West Ham United in their penultimate match before ending the season against Tottenham Hotspur on May 28.

