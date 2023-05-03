Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be Leeds’ third manager of the season as they currently sit 17th in the Premier League table with only goal difference keeping them out of the relegation zone with four games remaining.

On Wednesday morning, Allardyce arrived at Leeds’ Thorp Arch training ground ahead of his expected appointment until the end of the season.

Allardyce will have four matches to keep Leeds in the Premier League for a fourth successive season, but the fixture list isn’t too kind. First up is a trip to Manchester City before hosting Eddie Howe’s Newcastle at Elland Road the following week.

