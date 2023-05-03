The game is vital for both teams at the top of the Premier League table with Arsenal still fighting for the league title while Newcastle are looking to secure a top four finish. For the match, Chris Kavanagh has been appointed as referee with assistants Richard West and Nick Greenhalgh, fourth official Anthony Taylor, VAR Andy Madley, and assistant VAR Scott Ledger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, Kavanagh was involved in two controversial decisions that went against Newcastle. Against Brentford, the referee awarded a penalty against The Magpies for a high boot from Alexander Isak on Rico Henry following a VAR check.

“It’s not a foul. I was really surprised that this went to VAR,” former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher told Sky Sports’ Ref Watch.

“How many times he looked at it and I still thought that when the referee went to the screen he’d decide to stick with his decision, which was goal kick.”

And against Everton last week, Kavanagh was the video assistant referee who deemed James Tarkowski’s late challenge on Sean Longstaff inside the box not worthy of a VAR review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kavanagh - who hails from Greater Manchester - has also been involved in contentious calls involving Arsenal. Back in 2020, he sent Eddie Nketiah off against Leicester City after consulting VAR.

Sunday’s game will be the 15th Newcastle match Kavanagh has officiated in the Premier League. He has overseen seven Magpies wins, four draws and three defeats.

His Premier League record for Arsenal stands at 15 games, eight wins, two draws and five defeats. He also officiated Newcastle’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Arsenal in January 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad