Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Tierney would ‘love’ Newcastle United move

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong believes Kieran Tierney would ‘love’ to make a move to St James’ Park this summer. The 25-year-old has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium and Frimpong believes it would be a move that suits all parties.

Speaking to BettingSites.co.uk, Frimpong said: “Kieran Tierney has been outstanding since signing for Arsenal in 2019, he's one of the players I do love because he always fights for Arsenal and the badge. Oleksandr Zinchenko has come in and performed really well, with the way Arsenal play at the moment, Zinchenko suits the team more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tierney is no doubt the better defender, but you need to do more than just defend to play in this Arsenal team. You need to be able to pass, dribble, move forward and contribute to goals, even from fullback. I can't see Mikel Arteta taking Zinchenko out of the team anytime soon, which might mean Tierney will move.

“I don't think Arsenal would regret Tierney leaving for a club like Newcastle. Newcastle would be a great destination for Tierney because they are pushing up the league, fighting for top four and are a team on the up, just like Arsenal.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on March 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“There might not be too much difference in the quality of the teams, just location. Playing at St James' Park in front of crazy and passionate fans, I'm sure he would love the move.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Fraser’s Everton interest

According to reports, Everton could look to move for Ryan Fraser after the winger was ‘frozen out’ of first-team matters by Eddie Howe. Speaking ahead of the game with Manchester City, Howe revealed that Fraser’s future may not lie at St James’ Park.