Newcastle United face a challenging test against title hopefuls Arsenal at the start of November

Newcastle United face a challenging test against title hopefuls Arsenal at the start of November

Arsenal are expected to welcome back one of their outstanding performers from injury when they take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park next month.

The Magpies have a mixed record against Arsenal in recent years - winning two, losing three and drawing one of their six games since Eddie Howe’s arrival as manager in November 2021.

One player that has often had a big influence out on the pitch is Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard, who moved to the Emirates Stadium in January 2021 on an initial loan deal from Real Madrid, which was swiftly made permanent at a cost of £30m just six months later.

Odegaard has won four of his six games against Newcastle in the league and most recently inspired the Gunners to a 4-1 victory against the Magpies in his last appearance against them back in February.

The 25-year-old, missed the last trip to St James’ Park in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to the Magpies in November, but was present to inspire Mikel Arteta’s men to victory by scoring the opening goal against Eddie Howe’s team in a 2-0 win in May 2023.

Odegaard is Arsenal’s captain and someone that plays an important role in dictating the pattern of the game with his exceptional technique, passing range and his eye for goal. He was Arsenal’s highest assist maker with 10 last season and also has a steady goal-scoring record, with 23 league goals in the past two seasons.

Odegaard was a big miss during Arsenal’s costly 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the league last weekend and is seen as the type of player that could swing the momentum of the title race back in Arsenal’s favour in the coming weeks. He has missed over a month of football with an ankle problem sustained on international duty with Norway, but according to The Metro is in contention to make his comeback at St James’ Park next month, in news which only adds to the challenge for Eddie Howe’s defence.

Norway boss Stale Solbakken told VG: “Everything indicates that things are going according to plan [for Odegaard to play for his country in November]. So it’s about the last steps when you have to train with opponents and in team training. It depends on how he responds to that, but we have a legitimate hope that he is ready.”

Speaking about the player’s injury, Arteta was asked if Odegaard could be back as soon as this weekend as the Gunners host Liverpool. But he responded: “I don’t think so. Martin is frustrated and desperate to return. But hopefully this period will teach him some things that are important in life.

“Martin copes with this period very well. I don’t think there are enough hours in the day for him to put in all the work he wants to do to come back. He attends all meetings. He is involved in what happens around the team. He is our captain. Then it is his responsibility. He is doing everything he can to support the team during this period. He is not too far away now. He has not trained with the team yet, but he has a better feeling.”