The 31-year-old made just two appearances for Newcastle United

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

He has played 30 times in the Premier League and is just five short of reaching a century of appearances in the Bundesliga. He has even played under some of the biggest and well-known managers in world football including Roberto Mancini, Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp and Eddie Howe - and has even been started in some of the most high-profile games possible such as the Champions League final and League Cup final.

But as it stands, Loris Karius is still yet to find a new club for the 2024/25 campaign despite leaving Newcastle United nearly five months ago at the end of last season. The former German under-21 international is only 31-years of age, which is typically the age when a goalkeeper starts to come into his prime. But for Karius the last few seasons of his career have been a struggle and it is not yet clear what the future holds for the 6ft 2inc shot-stopper.

Karius rose to prominence at 16-years-old when he left his local club Stuttgart to join Manchester City’s academy in one of the less high-profile moves which followed the Sheikh Mansour takeover in September 2008. He failed to make an appearance for Manchester City’s senior team but after impressing at academy level, he caught the eye of a young and hungry Thomas Tuchel, who himself was making waves as manager of Mainz after defying the odds to finish 5th in his first Bundesliga season.

Karius was slowly integrated into the team but by 2013 had established himself as a first team regular at Opel Arena - a position he would continue to hold for the next two seasons under Kasper Hjulmand and Martin Schmidt. Karius was highly-rated in German football and was once voted the second best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga behind Manuel Neuer. He was considered to be a future German international and was seen as the ideal understudy for Simon Mignolet when he arrived at Anfield for £4.75m in 2016.

The German was originally second choice at Anfield but was gradually given more first team exposure as Mignolet’s errors went under the microscope. He racked up 29 Premier League appearances in his first two seasons at Liverpool and was part of a team which reached the Champions League final with notably impressive performances against Manchester City at the quarter-final stage.

However, Karius’ career path quickly changed in the final as he made two-high profile errors which led to goals from Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final. A tearful Karius apologised to fans for his part in the goals but would never again represent Liverpool after loan spells at Besiktas and Union Berlin.

He joined Newcastle United in September 2022 on a free transfer and acted as second choice goalkeeper behind Nick Pope while Martin Dubravka was on loan at Manchester United.

His only appearance in his debut campaign came in a 2-0 Carabao Cup final loss to Manchester United. His second and final game for the Magpies came in a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in the league almost exactly one year later.

Karius has expressed a desire to play in Italy next to be closer to his long-term partner, Italian sports presenter and model Diletta Leota but despite rumours linking him with newly promoted Como, AS Roma and AC Milan - the goalkeeper is yet to find a new home.