Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have already had successful contract negotiations with Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon in recent weeks

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak is reported to be keen to sign a new long term contract at St James’ Park amid interest from Premier League rivals and clubs across Europe.

The Magpies have already agreed to trigger an automatic one-year extension to centre back Dan Burn’s contract in recent weeks and have recently announced a new long-term contract for winger Anthony Gordon, who was the subject of interest from Liverpool over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Douglas from i News claims that the Newcastle hierarchy are delighted that they were able to act quickly and get a Gordon deal over the line and claims that preliminary discussions have already taken place to keep Isak on long-term amid reports of interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea.

The report adds that there is a growing acceptance from the Newcastle hierarchy that Isak will get a bump in the terms given to him when he first signed for a club-record fee of £63m from Real Sociedad back in 2022.

Isak was one of the top performing players in the Premier League with 21 goals in 30 appearances, making him the first player to surpass the 20-goal mark in a top-flight league campaign since Alan Shearer in 2003/04.

Newcastle’s long-term intention is to build around a core of good characters with the potential to improve and Isak is someone that perfectly fits the bill. After securing Bruno Guimaraes’ long-term future earlier this year, Gordon’s new deal illustrates that director of football Paul Mitchell remains wedded to that idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very happy here, I like living here, the team is very suited to me – and I’m here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy,” Gordon said after signing. “Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine.”

The Magpies recently tied Brazilian international Joelinton down to a new long-term contract at the end of last season and are also believed to be actively working on securing centre back Sven Botman’s long-term future once he returns to fitness.

Further reports from i News claim that talks with Botman started before he picked up his ACL injury last term, amid reports of interest from French giants Paris Saint Germain.