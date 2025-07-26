Lewis Hall and Joelinton are doubts for Newcastle United's clash with Arsenal. Noni Madueke will not feature. | Getty Images

Newcastle United face Arsenal at the Singapore National Stadium tomorrow and both Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta have a number of injury concerns to deal with.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Arsenal began their tour of Singapore and Hong Kong with a 1-0 win over AC Milan on Wednesday. A goal from Bukayo Saka was enough to secure victory for Arteta’s side who will face both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur before their trip to Asia concludes.

The Magpies, meanwhile, were defeated by Celtic last weekend after a week of speculation surrounding Alexander Isak’s future at the club. The Swedish international missed that game and is a doubt to feature against the Gunners as he continues his recovery from injury.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal:

Arsenal injury news

Gabriel Jesus - out

Jesus suffered an ACL injury during Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat against Manchester United in January. The Brazilian missed the remainder of the season and is expected to be out until around October.

A statement released by the Gunners at the time read: "Further to being substituted during our match with Manchester United on Sunday, Gabriel Jesus has received extensive assessments, scans and specialist reviews which have confirmed that he has sustained an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.”

Noni Madueke - out

Madueke joined Arsenal from Chelsea earlier this summer for an initial £48.5m. That fee could rise to £52m with add-ons.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone.

The Three Lions man, though, has not travelled to Asia with his new squad after being granted extra time off following his participation in the Club World Cup with the Blues. New signings Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi are expected to feature, whilst Viktor Gyokeres and Cristhian Mosquera could also take part.

Newcastle United injury news

Lewis Hall - doubt

Hall is expected back in action before the end of pre-season and has his sights set on featuring in the first Premier League game of the season at Villa Park. Hall is back on the grass and has travelled to Asia, but hasn’t featured in either of Newcastle’s two pre-season games to date.

“With any injury, especially a long-term one, it's so up in the air," Hall told newcastleunited.com . “Some people can come back quicker, some people take a bit longer. It all depends on how everything goes.

“For me, my aim is to be fit and ready to go for the first game of the season, but to do that, I'd like to have a few pre-season games as well beforehand.”

Joelinton - doubt

Joelinton travelled to Celtic Park last weekend, but didn’t feature as his minutes were being managed by the club. The Brazilian missed the final few weeks of last season through injury and the club will be keen to ensure that he doesn’t suffer a setback during the off-season.

Alexander Isak - out

Isak has not travelled to Singapore amid speculation surrounding his future at the club. A need to manage his minutes was given as a reason for him missing last weekend’s defeat against Celtic, whilst a minor thigh injury was revealed as the reason for Isak not joining his teammates on the plane to Asia.

Reports on Thursday, though, detailed Isak’s desire to explore a move elsewhere this summer with Liverpool among the clubs linked with his signature. He will not feature in any of Newcastle’s three pre-season games in Asia.