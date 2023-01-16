Arsenal show ‘serious interest’ in Newcastle United and Leeds United-linked wonderkid

According to the Telegraph, Mikel Arteta’s side could hijack Newcastle United’s interest in Ivan Fresneda this window. Fresneda is expected to leave the La Liga club this month with the Emirates Stadium now emerging as a potential destination for the teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reports suggests that Arsenal are showing ‘serious interest’ in the defender who, when reports of Newcastle United’s interest emerged, seemed like he was destined to leave Spain. Speaking about interest in Fresneda, Valladolid manager Pacheta admitted earlier this month that he thinks the defender will be sold in January.

Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Pacheta said: “Ivan is 18, but does things like a 30-year-old. I think he will be sold, but I have no further information.

“They would not buy the player he is today, but what he can become in four years. If I were a club owner, I’d have no doubts. If I put myself in the shoes of a coach who needs a right-back, I’d surely buy him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I think about the game against Real Madrid, I see a fantastic product. His stats are amazing and when I think about all these things, I think it’s difficult to keep him here. I’d like to do so, but I know what the club need."