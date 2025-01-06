Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that one of his key players will miss the clash against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Arsenal head into that game having been restricted to just a point against Brighton in their last outing at the weekend. A controversial second half penalty from the hosts secured a point for Fabian Hurzeler’s side, cancelling out Ethan Nwaneri’s opener.

Nwaneri impressed during his 45 minutes on the pitch at the Amex Stadium, but was withdrawn at half-time through injury and Arteta has confirmed that he will not be able to feature against the Magpies on Tuesday night. “Unfortunately he has picked up an injury and is going to be out for a few weeks, Arteta admitted. “Muscular injury.”

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic campaign so far for the Gunners and has three goals in three appearances in this season’s Carabao Cup, including a brace during their win over Bolton Wanderers. With Bukayo Saka definitely missing with a hamstring injury and huge question marks over Raheem Sterling’s fitness, not having Nwaneri available for selection is a big blow for Arteta, one made potentially worse by Kai Havertz’s current illness.

The German international missed their clash with Brighton through injury and is a doubt to face Newcastle United with Arteta coy on whether he would be available for selection. “Hopefully,” the Spaniard responded when asked about whether Havertz would feature tomorrow night. “But I don't want to say too much.”

Arsenal have won 12 of their last 13 meetings with Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium but lost three of their last four at St James’ park, setting up a very intriguing two-legged tie.