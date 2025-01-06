Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has given his view on a number of controversial incidents between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side secured a fifth consecutive Premier League win with a 2-1 victory over Spurs on Saturday. An early goal from Dominic Solanke was quickly wiped out by Anthony Gordon before Alexander Isak netted for the seventh consecutive Premier League game to put his side ahead - a goal that would ultimately secure them all three points.

However, post-match, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou revealed his frustrations over a number of calls made against his side, namely the decision not to award them a free-kick for a handball by Joelinton in the build-up to Gordon’s opener. Lucas Bergvall was the man who kicked the ball onto the Brazilian’s hand with appeals from Spurs for handball immediately following Gordon slamming the ball past Brandon Austin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, Gallagher delivered his verdict on the decision to allow Newcastle’s opener to stand, saying: “It’s the law. The law is ‘has he deliberately handled the ball?’. It didn’t lead to him scoring so it goes back to ‘is it deliberate?’

“If you look, his arm is down by his side, he can’t bring it in any further. It strikes him but is it deliberate? The referee says no and the VAR says no.

“Whether they like it or not, the rule says play on.”

He continued: “I think his arm starts in an unnatural position but you can see quite clearly that he brings his arm in. The rule has changed, don’t forget, that the rule originally was has it led to a goal in the build-up. People don’t like it but that’s the rule, he wasn’t the scorer.”

Gallagher was also asked his view on whether Dan Burn should have been shown a second yellow card by Andy Madley for handball on the halfway line. A free-kick was awarded to the hosts but because it was only a yellow card offence, VAR could not get involved and change Madley’s decision.

Gallagher, meanwhile, believed the referee made the right call anyway, stating: "Halfway line, handball, free-kick [no yellow card]."