Both Newcastle United and Arsenal have a number of injury issues to deal with ahead of their Carabao Cup meeting.

One side is just 180 minutes from a return to Wembley Stadium but a number of injury and suspension issues are set to impact both teams. Here, we take a look at all the news from both camps ahead of tonight’s match:

Newcastle United injury and suspension news

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury and will be out until around February.

Nick Pope - out

Pope injured his knee during the defeat to Brentford last month and was ruled-out for around four weeks with the issue. A return could come later this month.

Emil Krafth - out

Krafth broke his collarbone in November and has not been seen in action since. He will hopefully be back available soon, although the clash against Arsenal will come too soon.

Sven Botman - doubt

Botman made his first senior appearance since March at the weekend and put in a very good shift before being substituted late on. Howe has admitted he is suffering with fatigue and is a doubt to start against the Gunners.

Callum Wilson - out

Wilson has been handed another setback in his recovery from injury and will miss around two months of action. A return next month has been provisionally pencilled in for the former Bournemouth man.

Fabian Schar - out

Schar will serve a one-match Carabao Cup ban at the Emirates Stadium.

Bruno Guimaraes - out

Guimaraes will serve a one-match Carabao Cup ban at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal injury news

Ben White - out

White is currently sidelined with a knee injury and will miss a few more weeks of action.

Raheem Sterling - out

Sterling has also been sidelined with a knee injury and is not expected to feature against Newcastle United.

Kai Havertz - doubt

Havertz was unable to feature against Brighton through illness and is a doubt for the clash against Newcastle United.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - out

Tomiyasu has played just one match this season as a knee injury has kept him out of action.

Ethan Nwaneri - out

Nwanderi was withdrawn during their draw with Brighton after suffering a muscle injury.

Saka suffered a hamstring injury in December and has been ruled out of action for a couple of months. He is expected to miss both legs of the semi-final with Newcastle United.