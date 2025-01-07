Arsenal v Newcastle United injury news as 11 out of Carabao Cup clash - plus two major doubts
One side is just 180 minutes from a return to Wembley Stadium but a number of injury and suspension issues are set to impact both teams. Here, we take a look at all the news from both camps ahead of tonight’s match:
Newcastle United injury and suspension news
Jamaal Lascelles - out
Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury and will be out until around February.
Nick Pope - out
Pope injured his knee during the defeat to Brentford last month and was ruled-out for around four weeks with the issue. A return could come later this month.
Emil Krafth - out
Krafth broke his collarbone in November and has not been seen in action since. He will hopefully be back available soon, although the clash against Arsenal will come too soon.
Sven Botman - doubt
Botman made his first senior appearance since March at the weekend and put in a very good shift before being substituted late on. Howe has admitted he is suffering with fatigue and is a doubt to start against the Gunners.
Callum Wilson - out
Wilson has been handed another setback in his recovery from injury and will miss around two months of action. A return next month has been provisionally pencilled in for the former Bournemouth man.
Fabian Schar - out
Schar will serve a one-match Carabao Cup ban at the Emirates Stadium.
Bruno Guimaraes - out
Guimaraes will serve a one-match Carabao Cup ban at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal injury news
Ben White - out
White is currently sidelined with a knee injury and will miss a few more weeks of action.
Raheem Sterling - out
Sterling has also been sidelined with a knee injury and is not expected to feature against Newcastle United.
Kai Havertz - doubt
Havertz was unable to feature against Brighton through illness and is a doubt for the clash against Newcastle United.
Takehiro Tomiyasu - out
Tomiyasu has played just one match this season as a knee injury has kept him out of action.
Ethan Nwaneri - out
Nwanderi was withdrawn during their draw with Brighton after suffering a muscle injury.
Saka suffered a hamstring injury in December and has been ruled out of action for a couple of months. He is expected to miss both legs of the semi-final with Newcastle United.
