Arsenal verdict given after PGMOL statement and Newcastle United Carabao Cup ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arsenal could be without Myles Lewis-Skelly when they face Newcastle United in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup meeting next month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis-Skelly was shown a red card in the 43rd minute of Arsenal’s clash with Wolves at the weekend. The 18-year-old caught Matt Doherty as Wolves looked to break from a Gunners corner with Michael Oliver, who was in a perfect position to see the incident, brandishing a red card.

The decision was checked and confirmed by VAR with the teenager given his marching orders. Arsenal would go on to win the game after Wolves were also reduced to ten men in the 70th minute when Andre was shown a second yellow card by Oliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post-match, however, Oliver was subject to abuse on social media with PGMOL issuing a statement condemning threats made to Oliver. Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher also condemned the abuse on Sky Sports Ref Watch after giving his analysis of the decision.

Dermot Gallagher’s view on Lewis-Skelly red card

“I think it’s breaking up a promising attack, that’s my opinion. I think he knows Doherty is away, his priority is to stop that, so he flicks up his [foot]. It’s a very cynical foul but for me it’s not a red card.

“I don’t think it’s the worst decision in the world like people say. If you look at it and where Michael is, he feels and still does feel that he goes down his achilles. If he thinks he goes down his achilles then the referee [has to send him off].

“I don’t think he does. You look at that, it happens very, very quickly and the referee sees it very quickly, but for me personally, I think it’s a yellow card for stopping a promising attack. Is it with brutality? Is it with malice? The intensity and speed? I think not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PGMOL statement

“We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver following the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal fixture,” the statement read.

“No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours.

“The police are aware, and a number of investigations have commenced. We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behaviour.

“Sadly, this is not the first time a match official has been forced to deal with threats in recent times. We will continue to support all investigations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikel Arteta on Lewis-Skelly red card

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Arteta said: “It is that clear and I will leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming. But I will leave it with you, it is that obvious that I don't think my words are going to help.”

Lewis-Skelly’s potential suspension

Lewis-Skelly is now facing a three-match ban, one that would see him miss Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City at the weekend as well as their trip to St James’ Park on Wednesday 5 February for the second-leg of their Carabao Cup meeting. A three-match ban, one the teenager is facing, would also see him miss their trip to face Leicester City on February 15 as well. Arsenal have confirmed they will appeal the ban.