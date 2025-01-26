Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are yet to make their move in the January transfer window - will they do something in the eight days it has still to run?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the talk surrounding Newcastle United this month has been about PSR, who they can sell to fund new signings and if those new signings will even come. Here, therefore, we try to answer all those questions to see what the transfer window could look like at St James’ Park heading into the final full week of the window:

Will Miguel Almiron leave Newcastle United?

It looks like Almiron’s time on Tyneside is coming to an end and that a return to Atlanta United is on the cards. A £10m deal is still expected to go through before deadline day, although progress has been slow on completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the Paraguayan on Friday, Howe said: “I think Miggy's head has been very solidly here. He's been brilliant in training and I never thought for one moment that I had to have a deeper conversation with him [about this]. We are both aware that other clubs have shown interest in him.”

“We love him to bits, he's got a great energy and character that's never changed for a second - he's been the ultimate professional. And let's see what happens.”

Whilst Almiron’s sale would enable the Magpies to spend on transfers, something they currently have to be very wary about because of PSR, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will. Which brings me onto the next question…

Will Newcastle United sign anyone this window?

It seems very unlikely that they will. Yes a right winger is needed. Yes, a back-up striker would be nice. And a new central defender would be good if they possibly could do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But January transfer windows simply don’t allow for clubs to completely transform their starting teams - unless they’re deep in a relegation battle and desperation has kicked in. Newcastle United don’t need to gut and completely change their side this month, although one or two fresh faces to bolster depth and add a new dynamic would be appreciated.

That’s where the summer window comes in. Yes it’s boring and yes fans don’t want to see the club go through another transfer window without significant signings, but the truth is it will be so much easier for the club to buy and sell players in the summer - something that for Paul Mitchell’s long-term plan and vision to succeed - they will have to start getting better at.

Is Martin Dubravka staying at Newcastle United?

It would certainly appear that way. Dubravka’s future seemed to be in Saudi Arabia even as little as a month ago, however, his and Newcastle United’s form since mid-December means the Slovakian is now one of Howe’s key men.

Selling Dubravka to Al Shabab was always about Newcastle United doing right by one of their longest-serving players and giving him the chance to finish his career on his own terms. Now he’s in the first-team and giving Nick Pope a real run for his money for the starting jersey, why not try everything to keep him at the club? After all, they are just 90 minutes from Wembley.