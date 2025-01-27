Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy this month - but they face stiff competition for his signature.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United have had a quiet January transfer window to date and are yet to make a single signing. However, Miguel Almiron’s imminent departure to Atlanta United could free up funds for the Magpies to act in the market and Kilicsoy could be someone they look at to strengthen in forward areas.

But just who is the young Turkish forward? And why will Newcastle United face competition from some of their biggest rivals for his signature?

Who is Semih Kilicsoy?

Kilicsoy is a versatile and exciting forward who currently plays for Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas. He plays predominantly on the left-wing, but has also featured up front and on the right side.

In 29 appearances for his club this season, Kilicsoy has scored two goals and assisted six - a haul that includes one goal and two assists in the Europa League.

Having come through the ranks at Besiktas, Kilicsoy made his senior debut for the club back in February 2023, playing half-an-hour of their 0-0 draw with Antalyaspor as a striker. He would go on to make four further appearances that season before becoming a regular in the first-team during the 2023/24 season.

That campaign was a very fruitful one for Kilicsoy as he scored 11 times and assisted a further three goals in just 23 appearances in the league - averaging more than a goal contribution every other game. He has also been capped four times by the Turkish national team - despite only turning 19 back in August.

What’s the latest on Newcastle United’s ‘interest’ in Kilicsoy?

Interest from Newcastle United has been reported by Turkish outlet Milliyet, with reports that Kilicsoy has been ‘identified’ as a target for the Magpies to strengthen their forward line. A reported fee of around €19m (£16m) could be enough to tempt Besiktas into selling.

Who else is interested in Kilicsoy?

However, any interest from Tyneside is expected to be met with resistance from Besiktas as well as competition from elsewhere. Aston Villa, who currently sit four points and three places below the Magpies in the Premier League table, have also been linked with a move for the teenager.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have also been credited with an interest as they look to strengthen Regis Le Bris’ squad for their end of season run-in. The Black Cats, who recently announced the loan signing of Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee, are reportedly interested in a loan-to-buy move for Kilicsoy - one that would see him move to Wearside on a permanent basis if the Black Cats are promoted to the Premier League.

What’s the latest on Miguel Almiron’s move to Atlanta United?

As mentioned, Almiron is expected to leave Tyneside to return to Atlanta this month, with his move back to the MLS progressing. Almiron’s departure will not necessarily usher in a guaranteed replacement, however, with the club potentially set to bank the cash they receive from that deal and instead look to strengthen in summer when transfer dealings can be easier to complete.