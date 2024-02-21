Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arsenal duo Thomas Partey and Fabio Silva have returned to first-team training ahead of their clash against Newcastle United on Saturday night. The Magpies are looking to complete a league double over the Gunners for the first time in almost three decades this weekend.

Mikel Arteta, who launched into an explosive rant following that defeat at St James’ Park back in November - one he would not receive punishment from the FA for - could be able to call on both Vieira and Partey this time around, however, after the pair were pictured in training this week. Partey hasn’t featured for Arsenal since October after picking up a thigh injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Vieira, meanwhile, has missed their last 12 league games after suffering a groin injury. The pair’s respective injury woes this campaign mean they have played just 19 games in all competitions for the Gunners this term.

Arteta’s side face Porto this evening in the Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Estadio do Dragao in their first knockout match in the competition since 2017. In the Premier League, Arsenal currently sit just two points behind league leaders Liverpool with the Reds facing Luton Town at Anfield tonight. Manchester City defeated Brentford 1-0 on Tuesday night to go above the Gunners in the table.