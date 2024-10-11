'The biggest threat' - Arsenal's 26-goal secret weapon highlighted by Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
Newcastle United and Arsena’s Mikel Arteta have clashed on a couple of occasions in recent years.

Arsenal were hit with an FA charge in January 2023 for failing to control their players during a 0-0 draw with Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta also hit out at Andy Madley’s decision not to award his side a penalty during the final moments of the match.

Arteta also labelled Anthony Gordon’s controversial goal in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park last season as an ‘absolute disgrace’. The Arsenal boss argued the ball went out of play in the build-up to the goal and that Newcastle midfielder Joelinton committed a foul before Gordon eventually put the ball in the net.

While Arteta and Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe haven’t exactly seen eye-to-eye in recent seasons, The Magpies boss was still open to praising the Arsenal boss.

When asked about the best set-piece manager in football on the Adopted Geordies Podcast, Howe highlighted Arsenal as ‘the biggest threat’.

Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal scores his team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal scores his team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal scores his team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“I think at the moment Arsenal, Arteta,” said the Newcastle boss. “They've been very good with set plays now for two years and they've score a lot of goals and a lot of late goals that have won them games from set plays.

“They're the team at the moment that people are looking at and going 'they're the biggest threat'.”

Arsenal have scored an incredible 26 Premier League goals from set-pieces since the start of last season, including two against Newcastle in a 4-0 win at the Emirates Stadium back in February.  

