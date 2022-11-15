The 18-year-old Vasco da Gama midfielder has been subject to interest from Newcastle since the summer with a reported £17.5million bid turned down by the Brazilian club.

Vasco reportedly value Santos at £35million and Newcastle face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Everton.

But French outlet Le10 Sport claim PSG are the ones who are prepared to go head-to-head with Newcastle for the teenager’s signature.

Marinho (R) of Flamengo competes for the ball with Andrey dos Santos of Vasco da Gama during a match between Flamengo and Vasco da Gama as part of Campeonato Carioca 2022 at Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos on March 06, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

And the player himself has remained open about a potential move ‘at the right time’ but insists ‘nothing’ is imminent.

“[I am] happy for everything that is happening,” Santos told Globo Esporte. “The result of a lot of work, everything happening naturally. My parents and my manager help me.

"I know that everything will happen at the right time for my dreams to come true – but there’s nothing for now."

Santos – who shares the same agency as Newcastle and Brazil midfield sensation Bruno Guimaraes – has scored eight goals in 36 matches in all competitions during his breakthrough season at Vasco da Gama, who play in Brazil’s second tier.

“I’m happy about my first season as a professional,” he added. “In my first year, establishing myself as a starter.