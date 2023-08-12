Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League last season and will be competing in this season’s Champions League. Meanwhile, a strong second half to the season for Aston Villa saw them climb up into the European places themselves as they secured seventh and Conference League football.

While The Magpies beat Villa 4-0 at St James’ Park before Emery officially took charge of the club, the previous competitive meeting between the sides at Villa Park back in April saw The Villains run out as convincing 3-0 winners. The sides also met in the United States for the Premier League Summer Series as they played out a 3-3 thriller.

While Emery believes opening the campaign away to Newcastle will present a good test for his side, he has pot the onus on The Magpies by stating they ‘have’ to be in the top four once again this season.

“Starting against Newcastle is a very good challenge for us,” the Villa boss said in his pre-match press conference.

“It’s difficult and I’m very excited about how we can face the match, analysing them, the match we played in pre-season and the last two matches they played in pre-season last week.

“They are feeling strong at home and their objective has now changed completely from two years before. They have to be in the top four.”