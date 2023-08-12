News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Aston Villa boss tells Newcastle United what they ‘have to’ do after major snub

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has assessed Newcastle United’s ‘objective’ ahead of the Premier League season opener at St James’ Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League last season and will be competing in this season’s Champions League. Meanwhile, a strong second half to the season for Aston Villa saw them climb up into the European places themselves as they secured seventh and Conference League football.

While The Magpies beat Villa 4-0 at St James’ Park before Emery officially took charge of the club, the previous competitive meeting between the sides at Villa Park back in April saw The Villains run out as convincing 3-0 winners. The sides also met in the United States for the Premier League Summer Series as they played out a 3-3 thriller.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Emery believes opening the campaign away to Newcastle will present a good test for his side, he has pot the onus on The Magpies by stating they ‘have’ to be in the top four once again this season.

Most Popular

“Starting against Newcastle is a very good challenge for us,” the Villa boss said in his pre-match press conference.

“It’s difficult and I’m very excited about how we can face the match, analysing them, the match we played in pre-season and the last two matches they played in pre-season last week.

“They are feeling strong at home and their objective has now changed completely from two years before. They have to be in the top four.”

Emery was previously the Newcastle owner’s first choice to take over from Steve Bruce following the takeover. But the Spaniard turned down the move and United appointed Eddie Howe instead.

Related topics:Unai EmeryPremier LeagueAston VillaChampions LeagueUnited States