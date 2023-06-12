News you can trust since 1849
Premier League club chief executive to step down – six weeks after shock Newcastle United takeover claim

A Premier League club's chief executive is stepping down from his role.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:03 BST

Christian Purslow is to step down from his roles as Aston Villa's chief executive officer and director.

Purslow – who claimed in late last season that the 2021 takeover of Newcastle United was being investigated by the Premier League – had joined the club five years ago.

In a statement on the seventh-placed club’s website, Purslow said: “It has been a total privilege to lead Villa for the last five years.

“I'm proud that I leave the club in a much better position on and off the pitch than when I arrived.

“We are re-established in the Premier League, we now have a very competitive professional women’s team, we have outstanding academies for boys and girls, we have created a world-class training ground, and secured planning permission for an expansion and modernisation of our wonderful stadium.

“Thank you to everyone at Villa, and our supporters, who have made my time here so enjoyable.”

Newcastle United chairman and Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan greets head coach Eddie Howe after the Leicester City game.Newcastle United chairman and Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan greets head coach Eddie Howe after the Leicester City game.
Investigation claim

Purslow suggested in late April that the Premier League were investigating the "nature of the relationship" between Newcastle between Saudi Arabia's rulers and the club.

United are 80%-owned by the Public Investment Fund, the country's sovereign wealth fund.

At the time of the takeover, the club's would-be owners had to demonstrate separation between themselves and the Saudi government.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters refused to reveal whether the takeover was being investigated last season.

But Purslow told Sky News: "I think they're (investigating).

“If there is a contradiction in representation made at the time of the takeover, as to the nature of the relationship between the rulers of that country – the sovereign wealth fund and Newcastle – of course, the Premier League, I’m sure, are investigating that.”

