Richard Masters answers Newcastle United ownership question amid new takeover pressure

The Premier League’s chief executive today gave evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee following the publication of a proposed legislation on football governance following a fan-led review.

Masters was asked about a 2021 takeover of the club, which is now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). PIF governor Yasir Al Rumayyan is chairman of the club.

At the time of the takeover, the Premier League was given “undertakings” about the autonomy of the sovereign wealth fund.

However, court filings in the United States relating to a dispute between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have led to more questions about the separation between the Saudi state and the sovereign wealth fund.

In the documents, PIF is described as “a sovereign instrumentality of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” – and Al Rumayyan as “a sitting minister of the Saudi government”.

“Legally-binding assurances” were given that there would be no state involvement in the club before the takeover was approved, and Masters was asked by the committee if the Premier League would “revisit” the £305million takeover, which was led by financier Amanda Staveley.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley and Premier League chief executive Richard Masters at St James' Park in January.

“I’m afraid I’m going to have to frustrate you, because I can’t really comment on it,” said Masters.

"We can’t really comment on it. We’re completely aware, and you’re correct about the general nature of the undertakings we received at the point of takeover, but I can’t really go into it at all.

"The only time when the Premier League comments publicly on regulatory issues is when its charged, and at the end of the process when and independent panel has decided whether any rules breaches have actually taken place. The investigatory process, we don’t talk about at all.”

Masters said in a BBC interview in November 2021 that if evidence was found of state involvement in the running of the club the consortium could be “removed as owners”.