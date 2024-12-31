Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has been charged by the Football Association following his red card against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Duran was shown a straight red card for stepping on Fabian Schar’s back during Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park. Villa appealed the decision but it was upheld, resulting in a three-match ban for Duran.

To make matters worse for the Colombian, he has now been hit with an FA charge for his conduct after being dismissed by referee Anthony Taylor. Duran protested as he left the pitch before kicking water bottles on the sidelines.

An FA statement read: “Jhon Duran has been charged following the Premier League fixtures between Newcastle United and Aston Villa on Thursday, 26 December 2024.

“It is alleged that the Aston Villa forward acted in an improper manner in the 32nd minute of the fixture, after being sent off.

“Jhon Duran has until Friday, 3 January 2025 to provide a response.”

If found guilty, Duran could face a fine or further ban.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery, while disappointed with the dismissal, did not acknowledge Duran as the striker made his way down the tunnel at St James’ Park.

“The red card was clear for the referee straight away, he was the only person in the stadium who couldn’t take his time,” Emery said on Boxing Day. “He has to be intelligent to take time and get the right decision.

“In this case you have to use the VAR. He has to be smart, and calm. It has to be like that.”

Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall and Villa analyst Victor Manas were sent off following an altercation in the tunnel at half-time in the match. The incident is currently under investigation by the FA, which could lead to further charges.