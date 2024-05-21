Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aston Villa have joined Newcastle United in switching Castore for Adidas for the 2024-25 season.

Aston Villa have announced a ‘multi-year partnership’ with Adidas for the 2024-25 season onwards.

Villa have negotiated an early exit from their kit deal with Castore and will wear Adidas after the club secured Champions League qualification in the Premier League for the first time. They follow Newcastle United, who announced an early exit from their Castore partnership to switch to Adidas for the 2024-25 campaign.

Newcastle’s incoming five-year kit manufacturing deal is thought to be worth upwards of £30million-per-season having agreed an ‘elite’ package with Adidas.

Newcastle’s club shop at St James’ Park will undergo a significant refurbishment with a temporary shop located at Strawberry Place set to open on Wednesday, May 29. Newcastle’s new Adidas home shirt will go on sale from Friday, June 7.

Leaked images of the upcoming 2024-25 home kit have already been shared online.

The Magpies will also visit Adidas’ World of Sports Arena in Herzogenaurach in July for a summer training camp before heading to Japan later in the month.

Meanwhile, will be gearing up for their first involvement in UEFA’s elite club competition in over 40 years having finished fourth in the Premier League.

The club announced the Adidas deal via a statement, which read: “ Aston Villa and Adidas are delighted to announce the agreement of a multi-year partnership that will see the sportswear giant becoming the club’s official kit partner from the 2024-25 season onwards.

“From June 2024, the Villans will wear Adidas for the first time in their history with the iconic sportswear brand supplying match kit and training wear to all men’s, women’s and junior teams.”

Villa’s president of business operations Chris Heck stated: “We believe we should be judged by the company we keep and so we are delighted to announce our partnership with Adidas, one of the biggest and best sports brands in the world.

“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for Aston Villa Football Club as we look to position ourselves consistently amongst the top football clubs globally.