Several Newcastle United academy players have announced they are departing the club.

Newcastle United academy goalkeeper Jude Smith is suggested he will be leaving the club this summer.

Smith joined Newcastle from East Fife in 2022 and represented the club in the EFL Trophy and Premier League 2 while also being called up to train with the first team on occasion. The 20-year-old will be free to find a new club this summer with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

The young shot-stopper took to social media following the end of Newcastle Under-21s 2023-24 season as he posted an image of himself at St James’ Park along with the caption: “Big thanks to all the @nufc staff and my teammates over the last 2 years, been full of ups and downs and made memories to last a lifetime been a pleasure. Howay the lads ⚫️⚪️.”

Smith is one of several academy players to have already confirmed his departure prior to an official announcement from the club. Michael Ndiweni and Kyle Crossley have recently issued goodbye messages while former Tottenham Hotspur academy player Jordan Hackett has also confirmed his departure after joining the club in 2022.

Hackett, 20, wrote: “Been a pleasure @nufc Thank you to all staff and my teammates for making it an enjoyable experience onto the next journey🖤🤍.”