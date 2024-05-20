Newcastle are eyeing up an ambitious move for Pedro Neto, according to reports.

The Portuguese international has been on Newcastle’s radar for a number of years, according to reports.

Newcastle United are pushing for an ambitious summer move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto, according to reports from the Telegraph.

The 24-year-old, who is regarded as one of Wolves’ most exciting attacking options, has scored two goals and provided nine assists from his 20 league appearances this term.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Neto, who has five caps for the Portugal national team, is renowned for his blistering pace and his ability to run at defenders. The Braga academy graduate has made 111 league appearances for Wolves in total since arriving in 2019 and was notably a part of the team which made it to the 2020 Europa League quarter-final. Neto impressed in that campaign and scored two vital goals in the last 16 to help Wolves progress.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is believed to be a huge fan of Neto and is reportedly in the market for a right sided winger to replace Miguel Almiron, who has struggled to find his best form this season.

At the peak of his powers, Almiron was renowned for his pace and energy along with his ability to cut inside and create chances. However, this season due to a combination of injuries and poor form, his levels have dropped off from last season and speculation surrounding a move to Saudi Arabia has remained prominent in recent months, following a failed move at the end of last January’s window.

The 30-year-old could be sold in the summer for a fee of around £30m to help facilitate the funds to buy a player like Neto, who is reportedly valued at around £60m.

If the deal is successful Neto would compete with Jacob Murphy for a place on the right wing, along with loanee Yankuba Minteh who could be introduced to the first team picture following a successful loan at Feyenoord.