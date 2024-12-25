Aston Villa receive major injury boost ahead of Newcastle United clash
Aston Villa were 2-1 winners over Manchester City on Saturday with goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers earning them all three points. Coming a week on from their defeat against Nottingham Forest, one that saw them concede twice late on to lose from a winning position, it was a good response from Emery’s side against the Citizens, particularly after losing one of their key players to injury.
Diego Carlos did not feature at Villa Park on Saturday after picking up an injury in training prior to the game. The defender, who was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United before making the switch to Villa, will be available to play at St James’ Park on Boxing Day - as confirmed by his manager.
Speaking to Birmingham World about Carlos, Emery said: “He has a small pain for a kick he received in a training session.
“Yesterday we tried to train with him, but he couldn’t train. I think with more days resting, today and tomorrow, he will be available for the next match in Newcastle.”
Villa could be without Jacob Ramsey through injury, but elsewhere are expected to have a fully-fit squad for their trip to the north east. Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be without Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles whilst there are doubts, to varying degrees, over the fitness of Joe Willock, Joelinton and Sven Botman.
