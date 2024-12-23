EFL confirm major Newcastle United v Arsenal Carabao Cup decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The EFL have confirmed when Newcastle United and Arsenal will meet in the semi-finals of this season’s Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United defeated Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-final last week to book their place in their second semi-final in three seasons. Eddie Howe’s side have also seen off the challenges of Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon and Chelsea in this season’s competition.

Arsenal, meanwhile, defeated Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in the quarter-final having defeated Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers previously. The Gunners were handed a bye in Round Two because of their participation in European competition.

The two sides will now meet in the semi-finals with the EFL confirming the first-leg, that will take place at the Emirates Stadium, on Tuesday 7 January. Kick-off on that night will be at 8pm and the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports and ITV simultaneously.

The second leg at St James’ Park will take place over four weeks later, on Wednesday 5 February. Again, that match will kick-off at 8pm.

The date of the second leg will be significant for Magpies fans, as it will mark exactly 13 years since Newcastle United came back from 4-0 down against Arsenal to draw 4-4.

The other Carabao Cup semi-final sees Liverpool travel to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday 8 January before the return leg at Anfield on Thursday 6 February. The winners of both matches will meet in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 16 March.